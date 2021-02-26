Ta-Nehisi Coates to Write New Superman Film Produced by J.J. Abrams

Author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates is set to write the new Superman movie for DC Films and Warner Bros.

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot will produce the film along with Hannah Minghella, but there is no news of who will direct or star in the movie.

“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” Coates said in a statement. “I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

“Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Between the World and Me opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “We’re confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel.”

Although Coates is largely known for his books, which include The Beautiful Struggle, Between the World and Me, and We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy, and his position as national correspondent for The Atlantic, he is no stranger to superheroes.

Coates has written a Black Panther series and a Captain America series for Marvel Comics, which he stopped writing for in April.

“There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity,” Abrams additionally stated.

