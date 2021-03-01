Taylor Swift Calls Out Netflix Show for ‘Lazy, Deeply Sexist Joke’: ‘Stop Degrading Hard Working Women’

Taylor Swift called out Netflix and their new mother-daughter dramedy Ginny and Georgia for making a joke at her expense — quipping that, “2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back.”

In the show’s first episode, which aired last week, 15-year-old Ginny makes a joke about Swift’s dating history while fighting with her 30-year-old mother Georgia.

“What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift,” Ginny snaps at her mother in the middle of a heated exchange.

Fans immediately took issue with the crack, condemning the line for being misogynistic and archaic — especially considering that Swift has often spoken out about her portrayal in the media.

Swift made her own comments on the joke Monday, calling it “deeply sexist” and “degrading.”

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” she wrote. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you.”

“Happy Women’s History Month I guess,” she added.

Netflix released Swift’s documentary Miss Amerricana in 2020, which largely focused on the intense scrutiny she faced from members of the media and other public figures.

Swift’s documentary also addressed the sexism she faced from the press, which often focused on her dating life, revealing that she had to “de-program the misogyny in my own brain.”

