With the news that Sean Spicer is joining Dancing With the Stars, Mediaite is flashing back to when another face common on Fox News put in his own performance: Tucker Carlson.

Carlson appeared on the program on season 3 in 2006 while he was a host for MSNBC. He did not last very long and was eliminated in the first week after performing the Cha-Cha-Cha to “Dancing in the Street.”

The judges noted he seemed to have a good time while dancing, but gave him very low scores for his actual performance.

Judge Bruno Tonioli was particularly venomous toward Carlson’s performance, declaring it to be an “awful mess” and saying “half the routine you looked like you were sitting on a toilet.” Tonioli gave him a score of 3.

Although Carlson was voted off, he did have one supporter worth noting: the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Sharpton who wrote a letter to encourage audiences to vote for Carlson, part of which was read by host Tom Bergeron.

“I don’t have to remind you that we are living in trying and uncertain times. That’s why now, more than ever, we need a strong leader who will stand up for what we believe. Better yet, we need a leader who will dance for what we believe. Tucker Carlson is just such a dancer. I ask you to join me in supporting Tucker as he competes on the ABC program, Dancing With The Stars.” – Al Sharpton.

According to MSNBC, Democratic political consultant James Carville was also among those who supported Carlson.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com