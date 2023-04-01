Ted Nugent Claims Obama ‘Reignited Racism in America’ and Pushes Bizarre ‘Mike Obama’ Conspiracy Theory

Musician and activist Ted Nugent tore into former Barack Obama this week, claiming the former president “literally reignited racism in America” and questioned the legitimacy of his family.

In a Real America’s Voice appearance with Kyle Rittenhouse, Nugent appeared to trigger himself when he mentioned Obama’s name. Rittenhouse was discussing the indictment of Donald Trump, calling it “political persecution” and claiming he can “relate” when Nugent went into a rant on Obama.

“I went through this anti-justice system at the hands of Barack Obama…Barack Obama, you punk, you horrible, anti-American, communist, Islamic terrorist,” Nugent said. “Boy, that’s going to go in the media. That’s what he was! He literally reignited racism in America. Thanks a lot, Barack and your buddy Mike and your two fake daughters.”

Nugent then floated what he admitted at one point would be called a “conspiracy theory” when he called Michelle Obama “Mike Obama” and ranted that he’s never seen photos of the daughters of the Obamas when they were young.

“Those pictures don’t exist because his wife is Mike. Did you know that?” Nugent asked Rittenhouse who remained silent while Nugent ranted at the camera.

“I did not,” Rittenhouse said.

There are a number of photos of the Obamas with their daughters over the years, some of which can be seen in family album photos shared with US Weekly.

Nugent recently made waves for another political diatribe aimed at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Nugent called the Ukrainian president a “homosexual weirdo” before playing the National Anthem ahead of a speech by Trump.

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

