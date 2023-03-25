WATCH: Ted Nugent Attacks Ukraine’s Zelensky as ‘Homosexual Weirdo’ in Off the Rails Trump Rally Rant Before National Anthem

Ted Nugent performed at Donald Trump’s Saturday rally in Waco, Texas where the rocker dubbed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “homosexual weirdo.”

In a rant on taxes, Nugent screamed about multiple things the federal government is paying for that he’s not in approval of, including supporting Ukraine while the country continues to fight off an invasion by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I want my money back! I didn’t authorize any money to Ukraine to some homosexual weirdo!” Nugent yelled. “I want my money back!”

During his time on stage, the Cat Scratch Fever singer also led a “moment of silence” for January 6 Capitol rioters who are currently in jail or, as Nugent put it, the “political prisoners in the gulags of Washington D.C.” Nugent demanded the U.S. border be secured with U.S. tax dollars.

Nugent has long been an outspoken conservative and a vocal Trump supporter. He is best known for hits like Cat Scratch Fever and Stranglehold, both released in the ’70s.

Nugent teased his Waco appearance on Twitter where he promised a “firebreathing” rendition of The Star Spangled Banner to introduce the former president.

I will unleash a firebreathing Star-Spangled Banner with the great president Donald Trump at the Waco regional airport tomorrow at 2PM! McLennan county is the epicenter of conservative American Dream spirit/values! See you there patriots!￼https://t.co/84EfP5g0PR — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) March 24, 2023

“I will unleash a firebreathing Star-Spangled Banner with the great president Donald Trump at the Waco regional airport tomorrow at 2PM! McLennan county is the epicenter of conservative American Dream spirit/values! See you there patriots!￼” the rock musician tweeted.

With my great friend @MattGaetz in Texas at President Trump’s rally to Save America! pic.twitter.com/5YrU9bF7PL — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 25, 2023

Among the other speakers at Trump’s Waco rally were MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, as well as Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Watch the clip above via Right Side Broadcasting on YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com