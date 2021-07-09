The Daily Show Slams ‘Infamous Hypocrite and Trump’s Pillow Talk Buddy’ Sean Hannity with Scorching Supercut

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Although Trevor Noah is technically on his summer hiatus, someone on The Daily Show team took on the task of compiling a 15-minute supercut showcasing Sean Hannity’s “worst.”

The video’s description slams Hannity as an “infamous hypocrite and [Donald] Trump’s pillow talk buddy,” while the mashup goes after the Fox News host’s “what about-ism,” his fearmongering, and his tendency to push conspiracy theories.

To make things easier for the viewers, the 15-minute video was cut up into several sections — time stamps included:

0:00 – Hillary 2016 vs Biden 2020 1:55 – What About-ism 3:13 – Hannity Eviscerating Hannity 3:53 – Wannabe Army Man 4:37 – Nighttime Chats with Trump 5:47 – Staten Island Protests vs. BLM Protests 7:24 – The 2018 Midterm Elections 8:34 – Having “Exclusively Almost” Nothing to Do with Michael Cohen

The montage shows Hannity claiming there is “something wrong” with Hillary Clinton’s health in 2016, and then again with President Joe Biden’s health in 2020.

“I’m not a doctor but I have observations,” he said of Biden to Fox News contributor and NYU professor Dr. Marc Siegel.

The supercut then goes on to show Hannity scrutinizing both Clinton and Biden’s health — at one point guessing that Clinton has Parkinson’s disease.

At one point in the “What About-ism” section, Noah shares a clip of Hannity complaining about the Russia probe while face photoshopped onto a freestyling Eminem.

“This is beyond incestuous! What about investigating their roles in Russia?” Hannity says, looking like he’s rapping. “America tonight is at a crisis point. Will we have equal justice under the law, or will America just be a banana republic?”

“Chika-Chika Sean Shady,” Noah added after airing the clip.

The supercut goes on to hit at Hannity’s relationship with Trump, his coverage of the 2018 midterm elections, and his takes on the Staten Island protests versus the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Watch above, via YouTube.

