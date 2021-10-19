The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper Confronts MAGA Supporters Who Still Think Trump Won at Iowa Rally

Jordan Klepper attended his first MAGA rally since Jan. 6, confronting Donald Trump supporters who still think he won the 2020 election.

“I’m back at my first Trump rally since January 6th, 2021, a day no one will ever forget unless you’re a Republican member of Congress,” he joked while at the Iowa MAGA rally last weekend.

The Daily Show correspondent later confronted several rally goers, many of whom still think Trump won, while others believe he never even left the White House.

“And even though Trump won, they’re hoping he runs again,” Klepper explained. “Are we ready for this? I mean, the last guy hasn’t even conceded yet.”

While speaking to two adamant Trump supporters, Klepper asked if they thought Mike Pence would show up to the rally, adding, “Or does he not want to hang?”

“I think he would be afraid to show up here today,” the woman responded, later adding that he would stay away “because he was a coward and he didn’t do the right thing, that’s why!”

Klepper then guessed that it could be because rally goers tried to kill him last time — a claim that she denied.

“The MAGA faithful expressed their support for the former president in all the totally normal ways,” he said later. “With Confederate flags in Iowa and images of Trump on a velociraptor with a machine gun.”

Another MAGA fan insisted that they were not part of a cult, yet also admitted that when it comes to Trump, “whatever he spews out of his mouth, I just love it.”

“It doesn’t matter what he says?” Klepper asked her. “But this isn’t a cult?”

“I don’t think so,” she replied.

Klepper ended his day in Iowa by talking to a Trump supporter wearing a “Meet the Fuck Ups” t-shirt with a photo of the Biden administration — a play on the Meet The Fockers movie poster.

The rally goer insisted that Trump supporters did not storm the Capitol, blaming the CIA, FBI, and Antifa.

He later claimed that Jacob Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” is not a real Trump supporter and that he has actually been in Afghanistan and can be seen in the video of citizens overrunning the airports in an attempt to escape the country.

“There was one guy there … the only guy there who turned to the camera and raised his hands. Do y’all remember that? Does everybody remember that? He’s the guy with the horns on his hat,” said the Trump fan.

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

