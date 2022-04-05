The Weeknd Gets Surgery from Jim Carrey and Takes Squid Game Star Hoyeon Jung on a Karaoke Date in New Video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Weeknd dropped the music video for “Out of Time” on Tuesday, which stars Jim Carrey as a terrifying plastic surgeon, and Squid Game’s Hoyeon Jung.

The video, directed by Cliqua, opens by showing The Weeknd meeting Jung in an elevator. After grabbing a drink together, the two eventually belt out the singer’s own song at karaoke.

After what looked like a great round of karaoke, the fresh couple grabs a bite to eat at a nice restaurant, where they end up flirtatiously throwing bites of food at each other.

The duo continues to galavant through the hotel they are both staying at, until the upbeat song starts to slow down and things get strangely dark.

An arm then appears on screen before reaching out and grabbing The Weeknd by the shoulder, prompting the video to switch scenes and enter an operating room.

It becomes clear that the arm belongs to Carrey, who goes on to deliver a spoken word that alludes to the wiping of The Weeknd’s memories.

He then performs surgery on The Weeknd and puts a mask over his face, promising, “Soon you will be healed and refreshed.”

“Free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame. You may even forget your name,” he adds. “But before you dwell in that house forever, here’s 30 minutes of easy listening … on 103.5 Dawn FM.”

The nod to “103.5 Dawn FM” references the title of The Weeknd’s latest studio album Dawn FM, which also incorporates several examples of spoken word poetry, including appearances from Carrey, Quincy Jones, and Josh Safdie.

