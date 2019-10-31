It is Halloween, so people are waking up across the country to decorate their houses, prepare their costumes, and ready themselves for the incoming horde of trick-or-treaters. Of course, just because one might be involved in American politics, it doesn’t mean you can’t take at least a little time to enjoy the fun.

Paul Brandus, a White House reporter who manages the widely-followed West Wing Reports Twitter account, shared a bunch of photos on Thursday to remind people how presidents got in the Halloween spirit throughout the years. As you can see, the executive branch takes time every year to decorate the White House grounds and give the president a moment to have playtime with the kids.

2/#Halloween, 1969: As a Secret Service agent watches, Barnabas Collins (of “Dark Shadows” fame) takes a bite out of Tricia Nixon pic.twitter.com/Xws0PRsWUC — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) October 31, 2019

4/#Halloween, 1977: Amy Carter in the China room (on her 10th birthday pic.twitter.com/LS4fNtgmE0 — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) October 31, 2019

/6#Halloween, 1989: Barbara Bush and grandson Marshall on South Lawn pic.twitter.com/Y0hNoTVfy3 — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) October 31, 2019

/8#Halloween, 2006: George W. Bush with children of service members at Robins AFB, Ga. pic.twitter.com/KpL4rl8oZZ — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) October 31, 2019

10/#Halloween, 2017: Witch Hunt? Donald Trump in the Oval pic.twitter.com/2DqK8MwGPo — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) October 31, 2019

If you can’t tell from the photos here, the White House holds an annual trick-or-treat night ahead of Halloween day, and those usually lead to some amusing moments with the current occupant of the Oval Office. This year, it seems the most viral video was the one where President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump awkwardly tried to give candy to someone in a Minion costume.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]