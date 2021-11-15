Tim Dillon Slams SNL for Sketch Mocking Joe Rogan’s Use of Ivermectin to Treat Covid: ‘Lazy Mediocre Hacks’

Podcaster Tim Dillon slammed the Saturday Night Live cast as “lazy mediocre hacks” for their sketch mocking Joe Rogan’s use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19.

On Saturday, SNL parodied an episode of Sesame Street with a segment called “Newsmax Kids,” in which they poked fun at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) over his feud with Big Bird, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Rogan.

“Today’s episode is brought to you by Q,” Cecily Strong said while portraying Greene holding an AR-15. “Not the letter, the man. He will tell us when JFK, Jr. — who is alive — will reveal himself and help President Trump reclaim his rightful throne.”

When Big Bird was later brought out to discuss the negative reaction to taking the Covid-19 vaccine, Cruz, played by Aidy Bryant, suggested speaking to their “resident medical expert, Joe Rogan.”

Pete Davidson, playing Rogan, then provided Big Bird with some “zinc, ayahuasca, and horse medicine,” referring to ivermectin — which Rogan took the human version of to treat Covid-19.

Unimpressed by the bit, Dillon took to Twitter on Sunday morning to rant about vaccines and rip SNL for mocking Rogan “in the laziest way possible.”

Dillon went on to condemn comedians who “are dispatched to shame people and shut down conversations,” adding, “Does this feel odd yet?”

“My job isn’t to tell people what do to about their health. It is however to notice the cultural climate and comment on it,” he added in another tweet, “And it feels a bit like 2003 Iraq War if you have ANY questions about ANYTHING Covid related.”

Dillon went on to clarify that he is vaccinated, yet has some questions regarding the pandemic:

“I’m wondering how many boosters can we take masks off? 12, 13?” he wrote. “I’m wondering if it’s good to fire unvaccinated people in mass when it’s proven vaccine doesn’t stop spreading Covid and businesses have a worker shortage!”

While the Covid-19 vaccine cannot entirely stop the spread of Covid-19, they “are effective and can reduce the risk of getting and spreading the virus,” according to the CDC.

“I’m wondering why ANY mention of an alternative treatment is (a) lied about in the case of calling Ivermectin “horse paste” or (b) used to paint someone as an anti vaxxer, conspiracy theorist, nut job?” Dillon continued.

Dillon later took shots at Weekend Update anchor Michael Che, who took to Instagram to simply post “TIM FUCKING DILLON?!” to his story.

“Here’s the reality I sell more tickets than Michael Che ever has (I don’t think he’s allowed to use this website per his job) and I’ve built something on my own that he could never do,” he wrote. “Che has done well for a drunk who can barely read. But his show sucks. And he knows it.”

Watch the sketch above, via NBC.

