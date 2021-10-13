Joe Rogan Confronts Sanjay Gupta on CNN’s Coverage of Him Taking Ivermectin: ‘Why Would They Lie?’

Joe Rogan’s interview with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, got a bit tense Wednesday when Rogan brought up how CNN covered his own case of Covid-19.

Rogan announced last month he contracted Covid-19 and was taking an array of drugs for it, including ivermectin.

Days later, Rogan went after CNN for their coverage of him taking ivermectin. “CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.”

Ivermectin has approved uses in humans and animals for treating parasites, but is not a proven treatment for Covid-19 symptoms. There was great concern among public health officials of potential risks of people taking ivermectin, particularly ivermectin meant for animals. As the FDA explained, “animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows” and “such high doses can be highly toxic in humans.”

Rogan received a lot of criticism for touting ivermectin, particularly as an alternative to simply getting vaccinated, including from Howard Stern.

On Wednesday, Rogan spoke at length with Gupta and things got tense for a few minutes when the host questioned why some on CNN claimed he took a horse dewormer.

Rogan remarked that CNN has been “lying about me taking horse medication” and told the CNN correspondent, “Why would they lie and say that’s horse dewormer? I can afford people medicine, motherfucker. This is ridiculous. It’s just a lie.”

“Don’t you think that a lie like that is dangerous on a news network?” he asked.

Gupta noted how there were people that did take the veterinary medication to treat Covid, but added, “They shouldn’t have said that.”

“Why did they do that?” Rogan asked.

“I don’t know,” Gupta said.

Rogan played one CNN segment as an example and asked if this is defamatory. Gupta said, “I’m not a lawyer.”

At one point Rogan even asked, “If they’re lying about a comedian taking horse medication, what are they telling us about Russia? What are they telling us about Syria?”

Gupta went into the science behind the drug before reiterating, “They shouldn’t have called it a horse dewormer.”

