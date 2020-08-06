<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A24 has dropped a teaser trailer for their Sundance hit Zola, a stripper saga based on a notorious 148-tweet thread that went viral in 2015, and the internet is obsessed.

The film, which earned significant attention and good reviews when it premiered earlier this year at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, is now officially “coming soon,” according to the latest teaser.

Zola stars Taylour Paige as Aziah “Zola” King and Riley Keough as Stefani (who is referred to as Jessica in King’s tweetstorm) — two strippers who take a trip together soon after meeting.

In 2015 King took to Twitter to detail a road trip to Tampa, Florida that she took with Jessica, Jessica’s boyfriend, and Jessica’s pimp, during which the two have a major falling out. The saga is hilariously chronicled in King’s tweets but is also filled with details of prostitution, murder, and suicide attempts.

The thread got hashtagged as #TheStory and trended worldwide — gaining attention from big names including Missy Elliot, Keke Palmer, Solange Knowles, and Ava DuVernay.

“You wanna hear a story about how me and this b*tch here fell out?” King wrote, introducing the thread.“It’s kinda long, but it’s full of suspense.”

The 42-second teaser, fittingly dropped on Twitter Thursday morning, shows Paige saying exactly that as she puts on makeup next to Keough’s Stefani, and it has set the internet abuzz:

i’ve watched the 42 second zola trailer 10 times already today, seven minutes well spent tbh — rachel syme (@rachsyme) August 6, 2020

re-reading the Zola twitter thread, feels like just yesterday ❤️ — adult mom (@adultmomband) August 6, 2020

So excited for the world to see this film #ZOLA and the incredible performances and directing by the brilliant #JaniczaBravo 🤩⚡️🙌 https://t.co/xJx56XZB7G — Juliette Lewis (@JulietteLewis) August 6, 2020

Very excited for ZOLA!!! https://t.co/0VGC3mFncv — Jon Daly (@jondaly) August 6, 2020

Basically don’t talk to me about your Social expertise unless you have a FULLY formed opinion about the Zola story because I literally don’t want to hear it — ☆ BioChaka ☆ (@princessology) August 6, 2020

That Zola thread needs its own wing in the twitter hall of fame. https://t.co/h4Uq13Tt1e — Wally Sparks (@djwallysparks) August 6, 2020

Watching Zola at Sundance was pure magic. The audience laughed and howled together at midnight. I cant wait to watch it again!!! https://t.co/iTuVsQe6Vn — Alexis Tirado (@AlexisTT) August 6, 2020

Give Zola a release date so I can prepare my life accordingly https://t.co/iCpHbc6SmE — Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) August 6, 2020

I’d pay $50 to see Zola. Do NOT care. — Brandi, #1 Penguin Advocate 🐧😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) August 6, 2020

The film also stars Colman Domingo and Nicolas Braun and was written and directed by Lemon’s Janicza Bravo, alongside co-writer Jeremy O. Harris

Watch the teaser above, via YouTube.

