Trailer for Zola , a Stripper Saga Based on Notorious 148-Tweet Thread, Sets the Internet Abuzz: ‘Been Waiting For This Movie For 5 Years’

By Leia IdlibyAug 6th, 2020, 4:17 pm

A24 has dropped a teaser trailer for their Sundance hit Zola, a stripper saga based on a notorious 148-tweet thread that went viral in 2015, and the internet is obsessed.

The film, which earned significant attention and good reviews when it premiered earlier this year at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, is now officially “coming soon,” according to the latest teaser.

Zola stars Taylour Paige as Aziah “Zola” King and Riley Keough as Stefani (who is referred to as Jessica in King’s tweetstorm) — two strippers who take a trip together soon after meeting.

In 2015 King took to Twitter to detail a road trip to Tampa, Florida that she took with Jessica, Jessica’s boyfriend, and Jessica’s pimp, during which the two have a major falling out.  The saga is hilariously chronicled in King’s tweets but is also filled with details of prostitution, murder, and suicide attempts.

The thread got hashtagged as #TheStory and trended worldwide — gaining attention from big names including Missy Elliot, Keke Palmer, Solange Knowles, and Ava DuVernay.

“You wanna hear a story about how me and this b*tch here fell out?” King wrote, introducing the thread.“It’s kinda long, but it’s full of suspense.”

The 42-second teaser, fittingly dropped on Twitter Thursday morning, shows Paige saying exactly that as she puts on makeup next to Keough’s Stefani, and it has set the internet abuzz:

The film also stars Colman Domingo and Nicolas Braun and was written and directed by Lemon’s Janicza Bravo, alongside co-writer Jeremy O. Harris

Watch the teaser above, via YouTube.

