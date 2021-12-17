Trevor Noah Blasts Airline Passenger Who Wore Thong on Head to Protest Masks … And Then Compared Himself to Rosa Parks

Trevor Noah went off on a recent United Airlines passenger who wore a red thong on his head to protest masks, mocking him for comparing himself to Rosa Parks.

The passenger — Adam Jenne from Cape Coral, Florida — wore the statement piece on a recent United Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and was quickly kicked off the plane and banned from any future flights.

Jenne later posted a video explaining the incident, in which he compared himself to Rosa Parks and claimed he’s been trying to “spark change in this country.”

“Rosa Parks? My man, don’t be so modest — you’re more than Rosa Parks,” Noah said after playing the clip. “If anything, you’re the Martin Luther King of white dudes comparing themselves to Black heroes for no reason.”

The host went on to joke that he thinks conservatives may be right about teaching the history of racism in schools, cracking that “at least white people wouldn’t know who to compare themselves to when they get kicked off airplanes for doing dumb shit.

“I’m exactly the same as — huh, I can’t think of anybody, you know? Maybe I’m just a dumbass wearing panties on my face,” Noah said, mocking Jenne. “I need to re-evaluate my behavior.’”

The host went on to quip that Jenne likely began sniffing thongs prior to the pandemic and was using this as an excuse to explain his bizarre actions.

“And, by the way, can we all agree there’s no way this dude just starting sniffing thongs during the pandemic?” Noah said. “I bet you he’s been going around for years like, ‘Looks like I got kicked out of the dorm because I’m once again the Rosa Parks of my sister’s friend’s underwear drawer.’”

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

