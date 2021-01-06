Tyler Perry revealed that he flew home to Georgia to vote in the state’s Senate runoffs because his absentee ballot never arrived.

On Monday, Perry tweeted that he had not received his absentee ballot for Tuesday’s election despite being told it was mailed out a full month prior.

Hey Georgia, Is anyone else having this problem? I ordered my absentee ballot on December 2nd. I’m told it was mailed on the 4th. I still don’t have it! — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 4, 2021

Former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams responded to Perry’s tweet, giving instructions on how to cancel his absentee ballot and vote in person.

“Hey @staceyabrams, I flew home because I didn’t get it,” the entertainment mogul said. “I will be there early in the morning. Too important to miss. Too important to miss!”

Hey @staceyabrams, I flew home because I didn’t get it. I will be there early in the morning. Too important to miss. Too important to miss! — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 4, 2021

On Tuesday, Perry shared a clip on Twitter showing him inside a vehicle with a peach voting sticker on his chest. “Alright, my absentee ballot never came, so I just left voting in person,” he said in the video. “So y’all get out and vote, get out and vote, get out and vote.” The filmmaker, who has a home base in Atlanta, didn’t disclose where he traveled from to get to Georgia.

Perry, who’s stayed largely apolitical throughout his career, has become more outspoken in recent months.

The director told Variety in October that he doesn’t “want to get political,” but has “very, very strong feelings about the current administration.”

He added, “I’m neither Democrat [nor] Republican — I’m an independent thinker. I vote for who I think is best to run the country.”

Perry went on to endorse Joe Biden, saying, “If you want more of the same, then you vote the way that you did in 2016. If you want something different, then we need to have a landslide out voting for Joe Biden.

