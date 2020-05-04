comScore

U.S. Navy Celebrates May 4th With Bizarre USS George H. W. Bush Star Wars Mash Up

By Charlie NashMay 4th, 2020, 11:22 am

via @USNavyEurope on Twitter

The U.S. Navy celebrated the annual May 4th Star Wars celebration on Monday with a bizarre USS George H. W. Bush mash up.

“Last week, #TheResistance joined @USNavy in deterring #TheEmpire who was attempting to take #earth,” the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet posted on Twitter. “#MillenniumFalcon, #Xwings, #USSGeorgeHWBush forced the Empire to retreat without firing one single laser blast.”

The post included a photograph of the USS George H. W. Bush, along with the Death Star, the Millennium Falcon, and five X-Wings photoshopped into the background, and the caption, “May the 4th Be With.”

No “You” appeared.

The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs soon joined in on the fun, commenting, “Don’t ever change, @USNavy, don’t ever change.”

One user, however, replied, “That’s wild because I’m pretty sure that the Empire in Star Wars is just an analogy for the US Military.”

