US Army Twitter Account Mocked for Using Lana Del Rey Quote: Please ‘Don’t Let China See This Tweet’

By Leia IdlibyJan 24th, 2022, 9:51 am
 
Lana Del Rey at Variety Hitmakers Presented by Peacock | Girls5eva - Arrivals

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The United States Army Twitter account apparently has a new recruitment strategy — sharing Lana Del Rey quotes.

The official account of the U.S. army took to Twitter this weekend to share something for “#SoldierSaturday,” but their choice of inspirational quote was roundly mocked.

“‘Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.’ -Lana Del Rey,” the account posted on Saturday alongside an image of a female soldier crawling through the mud.

While Del Rey has a clear affinity for the American aesthetic, often sporting denim while singing about the American dream, Twitter users were quick to mock the choice of quote:

