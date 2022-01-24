The United States Army Twitter account apparently has a new recruitment strategy — sharing Lana Del Rey quotes.

The official account of the U.S. army took to Twitter this weekend to share something for “#SoldierSaturday,” but their choice of inspirational quote was roundly mocked.

“‘Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.’ -Lana Del Rey,” the account posted on Saturday alongside an image of a female soldier crawling through the mud.

“Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.” -Lana Del Rey 📸 by Markus Rauchenberger#SoldierSaturday pic.twitter.com/57Aa4TnT2R — U.S. Army (@USArmy) January 22, 2022

While Del Rey has a clear affinity for the American aesthetic, often sporting denim while singing about the American dream, Twitter users were quick to mock the choice of quote:

Putin is fuckin terrified rn https://t.co/ulH089txtL — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) January 24, 2022

The new slogan of the US Military is: “I am here if you need to talk.” https://t.co/zmwBkFkYpt — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 23, 2022

I can’t believe I’m seeing a Lana Del Rey quote by the U.S. Army. https://t.co/XrXH0UDCPV — art tavana (@arttavana) January 23, 2022

“be young. be dope. be proud. like an american” – lana del rey https://t.co/rdAwu1vjPE — 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙣𝙚𝙧 (@grantrindner) January 23, 2022

Our Army is doomed if a Lana Del Rey lyric is supposed to bring in recruits. https://t.co/5DiYyBMtqL — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 24, 2022

Lana’s music part of the queering of the US imperial project? https://t.co/t1CwtqDd6S — Jacob Silverman (@SilvermanJacob) January 23, 2022

Soldier: “will you still love me when I’m no longer young and beautiful?”

U.S. Army: “haha ha … uh” https://t.co/uj9NroEKzY — Wes Mountain (@therevmountain) January 24, 2022

this makes as much sense as the previous motto: “Army of One” https://t.co/qQdK64xfmL — Marie Myung-Ok 명옥 Lee (@MarieMyungOkLee) January 23, 2022

The Marines tomorrow will quote lyrics from “Gods and Monsters” off the extended version of Born To Die https://t.co/bxdgmbWqYJ — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) January 23, 2022

Lana Del Rey will fucking end you at boot camp. Enlist, maggot! https://t.co/p2ma9QjSdG — Ian Fortey is writing The Dollmaker Trilogy (@IanFortey) January 23, 2022

WHAT THE FUCK https://t.co/d9PQbwfyMv — Mikki Halpin (@mikkipedia) January 23, 2022

Please God, don’t let China see this tweet https://t.co/1jDAYwGc9M — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 23, 2022

I would like to thank this post for convincing me to get a lobotomy https://t.co/10g5rdEjTZ — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) January 23, 2022

The US Army is now posting Lana Del Ray quotes. This is why Putin thinks we’re a joke. — Desi Cuellar for Congress (NY-14) (@DesiJCuellar) January 24, 2022

