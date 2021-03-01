Wait, Why Did Jodie Foster Thank Aaron Rodgers in Her Golden Globes Acceptance Speech?

Jodie Foster thanked four very specific things while accepting her Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday: Her wife, her dog, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I love my wife, thank you, Alex, and Ziggy, and Aaron Rodgers! And, you know, the Hollywood Foreign Press, right? This is awesome!” Foster exclaimed following her win.

Many guessed that Foster might be friends with Rodgers, as he is currently engaged to her The Mauritanian c0-star Shailene Woodley, yet Foster denied ever even meeting him when reporters later asked about the shout out.

“I did not set up Shailene and Aaron, I have never met Aaron Rodgers,” she told press following Sunday’s award show.

So, how did Rodgers, a seemingly random person that Foster confirmed she has never met, end up in the star’s acceptance speech?

Foster was essentially just sending some love to the quarterback of her beloved Green Bay Packers — a team she admitted she “can talk a little bit too much about.”

Rodgers actually first mentioned the Oscar winning actress in his own speech after being named the NFL’s MVP last month:

Aaron Rodgers’ MVP acceptance speech (via @NFL) and yes he spoke the words “engaged” and “fiancée” pic.twitter.com/seRHmnPCr8 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 7, 2021

Foster was then a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live later in January, during which Jimmy Kimmel asked the actress if she knew Rodgers, referring to his acceptance speech. Foster clarified she does not know him, adding, “He just knows I’m his biggest fan.”

“If you win the Golden Globe, will you name him in your speech?” Kimmel asked, earning an “Absolutely” from Foster — who clearly stuck to her promise.

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]