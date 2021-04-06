The Mrs. Sri Lanka World 2021 beauty pageant ended in major drama on Sunday night when the winner was stripped of her crown.

Moments after contestant Pushpika De Silva won the competition, 2020 winner Caroline Jurie grabbed a microphone and cited a pageant rule that competitors must be “married and not divorced.”

“I am taking my first steps and saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up,” said Jurie as she proceeded to seize the crown from De Silva’s head.

A visibly shaken De Silva walked off the stage after being dethroned.

De Silva later took to Facebook to deny that she’s divorced, but acknowledged that she and her husband live apart.

“I say with great responsibility that I am not a divorce woman even at this moment of writing. If I was a divorce, I would dare them to submit my divorce scripts,” wrote De Silva. “If I wasn’t fit at the beginning of this tournament they could have removed me.”

The contest winner went on to describe “the pain of my skull when my crown was snatched from my head.”

De Silva went on to reveal that she’s already taken “necessary legal action for that injustice and insult.” She concluded, “I say a true queen is not a woman who snatches another woman’s crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman’s crown!!”

The national director of Mrs. Sri Lanka World, Chandimal Jayasinghe, told the BBC that the crown would be returned De Silva.

“We are disappointed,” he said. “It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage and the Mrs. World organization has already begun an investigation on the matter.”

Watch the incident above, via YouTube.

