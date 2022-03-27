WATCH: Beyoncé Honors Compton and Williams Sisters in King Richard Themed Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 94th Academy Awards with a tribute to King Richard and the city of Compton on Sunday night.

Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams introduced the pop star. Their father Richard Williams is the protagonist of Best Picture nominee King Richard.

“Tonight, movie lovers across the globe will unite right here at the Oscars, and we are proud to be joined by some very special movie lovers at a place that has played such an important part in our lives,” Venus said at the top of the show.

Serena went on to highlight their upbringing in California, adding, “Our hometown tennis courts in the heart of the beautiful Compton, the vibrant hub of L.A., where we truly came alive as young athletes.”

“And now, joined by some very special members of that community, with the first-ever performance of the Oscar-nominated song Be Alive by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, from the movie King Richard,” Serena added.

Beyoncé went on to perform the film’s original song on an entirely tennis ball colored set, while she and those performing alongside her were also decked out in the same neon yellow hue.

“Oscars. I want you to tell these people where we are,” Beyoncé said at the start of her performance.

“City of Compton,” her backup singers replied in harmony.

The performance also marked Blue Ivy Carter’s Oscar debut, as she made a special guest appearance in her mother’s dazzling and eyecatching production.

Blue Ivy makes her #Oscars debut alongside her mother Beyoncé. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Wao49aWwan — Consequence (@consequence) March 28, 2022

In the film, Will Smith stars as the Williams sisters’ determined father, who is committed to transforming his daughters into worldwide tennis stars.

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall went on to take the stage as the night’s co-hosts — with an appearance by DJ Khaled.

Watch above, via ABC.

