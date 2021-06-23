Seth Rogen convinced Conan O’Brien to take a hit of his joint during Tuesday night’s Conan, which marked one of the final episodes of the TBS late-night show.

The moment occurred when O’Brien told Rogen that he appears to be “a guy who’s relaxed, centered, like you know who you are,” before explaining that he’s “going to have a lot of free time” once his TBS talk show ends.

Rogen then offered a recommendation on how O’Brien could pass the time. “I would suggest, this is going to be hilariously on-brand, try smoking a lot of weed for a long time,” he said.

The host explained that he passes no judgment on those who smoke – even calling marijuana “a fine herb” – but he doesn’t usually partake.

“The couple of times I tried it, nothing really happened,” added O’Brien. “I think it metabolizes and becomes more orange pompadour.”

The host, however, noted that Rogen owns his own weed company and might be more equipped to guide him. “What would you want me smoking?” he asked.

With that, Rogen proceeded to pull out a joint from his shirt pocket.

“I swear to God, this is how lame I am,” said O’Brien. “For a second I thought, ‘He brought a birthday candle?’”

“Don’t smoke that now,” Rogen initially warned him. “Or do. This will be a great, weird show for all of us.” He then advised O’Brien to take just “one hit” before giving him a lighter.

“This is the kind of thing you do when you know it’s over for you,” O’Brien joked before taking a hit of the joint and blowing out the smoke.

Rogen and Conan sidekick Andy Richter then joined in on the fun as well. “I’m so happy with what just happened,” said a giddy Rogen. “I wasn’t expecting any of this.”

Rogen later took to Twitter to confirm that the hilarious moment wasn’t staged. “I smoked weed with @ConanOBrien his show and was legit terrified that I got him too high haha,” he wrote. “(This was a surreal and shocking moment for me and was genuinely unplanned).”

I smoked weed with @ConanOBrien his show and was legit terrified that I got him too high haha. (This was a surreal and shocking moment for me and was genuinely unplanned) https://t.co/0twpCHgTUw — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 23, 2021

Watch the clip above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com