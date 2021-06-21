WATCH: Dave Chappelle Belts Out Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ with Foo Fighters at Madison Square Garden’s First 100% Capacity Show

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dave Chappelle made a surprise appearance at the Foo Fighters concert on Sunday — belting out Radiohead’s “Creep” at Madison Square Garden’s first full capacity show.

Chappelle was introduced by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, earning instant cheers from the fully vaccinated crowd.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Grohl said in a statement prior to the concert, as the band had the honor of reopening the venue at full capacity on Sunday. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD.”

Well, Grohl did not disappoint, as Chappelle joined the Foo Fighters to sing the lead vocals in his favorite song to cover.

“If you know the words, sing it with me,” Chappelle said before hitting his vape pen and beginning his cover of “Creep.”

The concert appearance marked the end of a big weekend for the comedy icon, who had premiered his documentary Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place at Radio City Hall on Saturday for the venue’s first full-capacity show since the pandemic hit last March.

While most are celebrating New York City’s reopening, protesters did gather outside of Madison Square Garden on Sunday, objecting to the proof-of-vaccination requirement. The band was also protested at their show in Agoura Hills, California.

Watch above, via YouTube.

