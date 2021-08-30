WATCH: Jon Stewart Teases His Big Return to TV with Hilarious New Trailer, Official Premiere Date

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jon Stewart is officially returning to the small screen.

Stewart, who has not been part of a TV series since he left Comedy Central’s The Daily Show in 2015, will star in an Apple TV+ program called The Problem with Jon Stewart.

The series, along with its official podcast, is set to air on September 30, with new episodes of the show debuting every other week. The podcast is meant to dive deeper into topics tackled on the series, and will update weekly.

According to the series’ press release, the show will be “a multiple-season, single-issue series, taking a deep dive on the issues affecting us most,” and will feature Stewart “in conversation with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact.”

“Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward,” added Apple’s release. “The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.”

Apple dropped a teaser for the series on Monday, which opens to Stewart getting ready for the show as Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” plays.

After getting all spruced up, Stewart looks in the mirror and instantly screams in terror.

“What the hell happened to my face?” he exclaims. “Why would I go back to a visual medium? I coulda done a podcast!”

The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his company EDEN Productions.

Chelsea Devantez is set as head writer on the series while Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer.

