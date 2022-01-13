WATCH: Men Repeatedly Embarrass Themselves While Taking Jimmy Kimmel’s Female Anatomy Quiz

Jimmy Kimmel’s latest “man-on-the-street” segment has shed some light on how little men know about women’s bodies.

An interviewer for Jimmy Kimmel Live stopped men walking down Hollywood Boulevard, some of them with a companion, to ask them basic questions on the female anatomy — and the results are pretty embarrassing.

The interviewer asked several questions to the lucky pedestrians, including, “How many fallopian tubes does a woman have?” — which earned many guesses of “one” despite the obvious plural.

There is one fallopian tube on each side of the uterus.

Speaking of the uterus, many quiz takers incorrectly guessed if women have one or two, while others were unable to answer which part of the body is examined by a mammogram.

Some men were unable to point to the vagina on a diagram, and let’s not even get started on where they think the cervix is.

One man guessed that women have six ovaries, which, regardless of one’s expertise, should honestly just sound wrong. In this man’s defense, however, none of the pedestrians were able to give the correct answer of two.

Another man, taking the quiz next to his wife, could not even determine which “part of the body the baby goes” on a diagram.

Likely prompted by the wife’s horrified expression, the interviewer asked her what she does for a living.

“I’m a gynecologist,” she admitted. “I’m apparently not a good educator at home.”

When asked what P.M.S. stands for, one person guessed, “Post Mental Syndrome,” earning 1/3 for getting the word “Syndrome” right … I guess …

“And how often does that happen?” the interviewer continued, prompting him to guess, “Like once a year, at least.”

Try nine to 12, sir.

Watch above, via ABC.

