Watch: *NSYNC’s Lance Bass Stunned to Discover He’s Related to Longtime Friend Britney Spears

Britney Spears has more connections to *NSYNC than just her ex-beau Justin Timberlake.

Former *NSYNC singer Lance Bass appeared in a recent episode of Ancestry’s YouTube series 2 Lies & A Leaf with his husband Michael Turchin.

During the episode, Bass had to guess which facts about his ancestry were true and which were lies. At the end of the episode, he was asked about an “unexpected” family connection.

“Which unexpected distant relative is a part of Lance’s musical family tree?” Turchin asked his husband, giving him the options of Faith Hill, Spears, and Elvis Presley.

“I wish,” Bass said of Spears, later guessing he was related to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Bass was visibly stunned to discover he was related to his longtime friend and pop princess Britney Spears.

“Are you kidding me?” he exclaimed. “I don’t care about losing because this is amazing!”

Bass cracked that while he was hoping to learn he was related to the Queen of England, discovering that he is related to the “Queen of Pop” is “even better.”

According to Ancestry, Bass and Spears are sixth cousins, once removed, and were born just one hour away from each other in Mississippi.

“That is so crazy, though, cause I feel like she’s my little sister, and this whole time she’s been my little cousin,” he said, adding, “For some reason, I’ve always felt we looked like family, even when we were kids.”

Bass and Spears both shot to stardom in the late 90s, as Bass sang alongside Timberlake in popular boyband *NSYNC. Spears and Bass likely developed an even stronger friendship while she was romantically linked to Timberlake in 1999.

“Britney and I have known each other since we were children, and when I think back to when we’d be on the road together, the thing I loved most about her is that she was just so much fun,” he added in an interview with Ancestry. “She’s a very funny person and she just made me laugh so much. She’s the type of person that you’re watching the movie, and she keeps nudging you like ‘Who’s that? Why did they do that?’ and I’d be like ‘I don’t know, we’re watching the same movie.'”

In a July appearance on the Heather Dubrow’s World podcast, Bass claimed he hasn’t been in contact with Spears in years because they have “been kept away from each other” under her conservatorship.

“I definitely believe in the #FreeBritney movement. I believe that she needs to be away from the dad, she needs to pick her own people to run this conservatorship if she even needs one, especially choosing her own lawyer,” he said. “I haven’t spoken to her in years. We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while. But I don’t know exactly what she needs. But I do know that she — to me and what I see — is sane enough to pick her own people.”

Watch above, via NBC.

