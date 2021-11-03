Britney Spears Blames Mother for Conservatorship in Now Deleted Post: ‘She Secretly Ruined My Life’

Britney Spears is now blaming her mother Lynne for the conservatorship she has been under since 2008.

While Spears’ father Jamie was the one in legal control of her estate, health care, and other personal matters until recently, the pop star is now claiming that her mother is at fault.

In the caption of a now-deleted Instagram post, Spears claimed that Lynne gave Jamie the idea to place their daughter in the conservatorship in the first place, adding, “my dad is not smart enough.”

“The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’” Spears’ caption began. “I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’”

Spears’ caption, included under the image of a quote that read, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman,” went on to detail how Lynne “secretly ruined” her life.

“My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” Spears wrote. “I will never get those years back … she secretly ruined my life.”

Spears also went after her former business manager Lou Taylor, who has come under fire following allegations that she was involved in the onset of the conservatorship, writing, “Take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go fuck yourself!!!!”

“You know exactly what you did,” she added. “My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship … but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!”

Spears has recently gone after her family via her Instagram several times, calling them out for failing to help her amid the conservatorship.

Tuesday’s post comes one day after Jamie requested the immediate termination of Spears’ conservatorship, according to People.

According to People, in new court documents obtained by the magazine, Jamie’s attorney Alex Weingarten wrote that Jamie believes that “Britney’s recent testimony and requests to take personal control of her estate and affairs have made clear that continuing the Conservatorship is contrary to her desires.”

“Jamie sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing,” he wrote, adding, “Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her.”

