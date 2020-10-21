Scott Baio attacked the Happy Days reunion that’s being held to raise funds for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin because he believes the event promotes “socialism and Marxism.” The actor also took shots at John Stamos, who had jokingly offered to play Baio’s role of Chachi in the reunion.

Baio, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, made his comments during an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday.

When asked how he felt about the reunion of the classic sitcom, Baio said, “Here’s what I don’t get. To take a show like Happy Days that represented traditional American values, good morals, a slice of Americana and to use that show and those ideals to promote two people in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that condone, encourage and foment rioting and looting is a little bizarre to me.”

As we reported, Baio lashed out at Stamos on Tuesday when the Happy Days reunion was first announced. The Full House star tweeted, “Can I play Chachi?” to which Baio responded, “Shouldn’t you be taking care of Aunt Becky?” – in reference to Lori Loughlin, who was recently sentenced to two months in prison for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal.

Shouldn’t you be taking care of Aunt Becky? 🤔 — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) October 20, 2020

Baio shared a similar sentiment on Twitter prior to his Fox Business interview. In response to Ron Howard announcing the reunion, the actor wrote, “What a shame to use a classic show like Happy Days about Americana to promote an anti-American socialist. #Shameful.”

What a shame to use a classic show like Happy Days about Americana to promote an anti-American socialist. #Shameful https://t.co/v1uB2vK5sj — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) October 20, 2020

Baio also mocked Stamos, the Happy Days reunion and its stars for not garnering as much attention as him on Twitter, saying, “It’s ironic that ‘Chachi’ is whats trending. Not Ron Howard, not Stamos, not even Happy Days…”

It’s ironic that “Chachi” is whats trending. Not Ron Howard, not Stamos, not even Happy Days…🤔🤣👍 https://t.co/Ap2tUn8Rn8 — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) October 20, 2020

Watch above via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]