Trump Advisor Peter Navarro Flat-Out Says Dr. Fauci ‘Created’ Covid-19 and ‘Killed People’ in Wild Rant on Fox

Trump adviser Peter Navarro unloaded on Dr. Anthony Fauci in a scorching tirade on Fox Business on Thursday, claiming that the Biden administration’s pandemic era Chief Medical Advisor “created” the Covid-19 virus and “killed people.”

Navarro appeared on Mornings with Maria to speak with anchor Maria Bartiromo who he credited for being the “only person in the media” willing to ask “tough questions” about the pandemic’s origins and Fauci himself.

“American people need to decanonize ‘Saint Fauci’,” Navarro said. “What we know very clearly is that Fauci played God. He basically gave money to the Wuhan lab for the express purpose of using gain-of-function research to create a deadly virus for the purpose of then creating vaccines to kill the virus. How did that go, Anthony?”

He continued: “And then when that thing leaked from the lab, he conducted a misinformation campaign, using some of the most prestigious academics in the world, to insist that it wasn’t from the lab it was the zoonotic theory – from nature – and the biggest lie of omission was the fact that he funded the virus to begin with.”

“One million Americans died, millions worldwide!” he declared. “He needs to be held accountable.”

Navarro then railed against the media, who he said had played a role in “canonizing Fauci” and having an “agenda” to blame President Donald Trump for the virus.

Bartiromo then turned to President Joe Biden’s “11th hour” pardon of the scientist – which she said “boggles the mind” – before openly questioning whether it was “even legitimate” given the former president’s use of autopen.

“It’s not legitimate!” Navarro insisted, saying that Fauci had “the blood of millions of people on his hands.”

“It’s outrageous,” the Trump advisor added. “He’s a millionaire with documentaries that have helped him and it’s like crazy stuff. He’s not a hero. He is a true villain.”

Pressed by Bartiromo on what he believed should happen next, Navarro bluntly shot back: “We get Fauci on the stand!”

He continued, arguing that anyone who promoted the “primal origin” of the virus – both academics and journalists – as well as those who suggested lab theory advocates were “conspiracy theorists” and “out of our minds” should be investigated as to whether they were “coordinating with Fauci.

“I’m surprised people aren’t suing Fauci civilly for all of the damages they did to their families and killing people and things like that,” he said. “I don’t think a pardon would prevent a class action suit against Fauci personally.”

“The guy’s sitting in a mansion with millions of dollars and a lot of people in the country think this guy’s a hero,” Navarro went on. “He created – he was the Dr. Frankenstein of the modern era. This is indisputable fact right now.”

Rounding on Fauci directly, Navarro addressed the scientist: “How did that work out, Anthony? You idiot! You need to come clean, Fauci. I mean, Fauci, you need to come clean, okay?! Quit hiding behind your money and your laurels and your PBS documentaries. Come clean! Because you killed people. All the kids that had to sit in their homes. My mom, I couldn’t see my mom where she was. She was holed up in her apartment getting food under the door. I mean, it’s like a prison.”

“Fauci did that,” he said.

Watch above via Fox Business.

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