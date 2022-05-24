WATCH: Tom Cruise Takes Absolutely Terrified James Corden on Top Gun Fighter Jet Flight

Tom Cruise managed to persuade a terrified James Corden into a Top Gun style flight, topped with aerial stunts and a “dog fight.”

“I’m very excited that James is doing this,” Cruise said before the duo’s big adventure on The Late Late Show. “Was he the first late-night show that I asked? Hell no. He was just the first one, the only one, to say yes.”

Cruise went on to take Corden for a turbulent ride in a 1944 fighter jet, during which the late-night host to put up a sign in the window that read “Help Me.”

“Are you good?” Cruise said to Corden while flying the plane.

“Why don’t we just head back and get a drink or something?” Corden replied.

Ignoring the suggestion, Cruise then informed Corden that they were going to “dive to the left” in a Top Gun style stunt.

At another point during the flight, Corden asked Cruise what he should do if he needs to use the toilet.

“Never mind, I don’t need to use the toilet anymore,” he added sheepishly after Cruise let him know there were no bathrooms on the flight.

Things got extra scary for Corden when another fighter jet appeared on the scene, especially after Cruise confirmed he did not know who was flying the second plane.

Cruise then guessed that they had a “dog fight” on their hands.

“Well I don’t want to fight them, I would like to go home please,” Corden said. “Oh my God.”

Once the trip was over and the duo landed safely, Cruise informed Corden that they had only completed the first half of their training.

Yes, Cruise managed to get Corden back into another fighter jet.

“You look like a fighter pilot, I look like a hamster,” Corden said as the two suited up.

While the late-night host seemed more comfortable on this flight, even singing Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” and Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band’s “Old Time Rock and Roll” while in the air, he still found it hard to deal with the plane flipping upside down.

“Oh my God,” he screamed. “This is absolutely ludicrous. This is the craziest thing — this is the stupidest thing I have ever done.”

