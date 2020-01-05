Tom Hanks brought the house down at Sunday night’s Golden Globes Awards with an emotional acceptance speech after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award.

After an opening quip about having appeared on The Love Boat, the celebrated actor broke down while thanking his family.

“A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that,” Hanks said, pointing to wife Rita Wilson. “A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver, and stronger, and wiser, than their old man is. And a loving group of people who have put [up] with me being away months and months at a time … I cant tell you how much I love you.”

Hanks saluted a host of his co-stars and collaborators over the years, before again welling up toward the end of his remarks.

“It’s the cold that’s making this happen,” Hanks joked — noting that he’s been under the weather. “I never get this emotional at home.”

