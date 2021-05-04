Will Smith is in the worst shape of his life.

The 52-year-old movie star admitted as much in the caption of a shirtless photo he posted to Instagram over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Smith is committed to getting back into action hero shape with YouTube’s upcoming fitness series, Best Shape of My Life, which will feature the actor “rebuilding his body” and “getting his groove back along the way.”

The six-part series, which premieres in 2022, is described as “a fun, funny, inspirational, wildly adventurous, and deeply entertaining story of Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more.”

In order to improve his physique, Smith is teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators.

Smith also teased the series with an Instagram post in which he’s wearing nothing but underwear and displaying an uncharacteristically plump belly.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he captioned the image. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

The Best Shape of My Life marks the second YouTube original for Smith, who previously teamed up with the platform for Will Smith: The Jump, which documented the movie star bungee jumping over the Grand Canyon.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]