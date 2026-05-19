‘Wise Up’: Mark Halperin Warns Megyn Kelly’s MAGA Viewers a ‘Big Wipeout’ Is Possible Come November

Veteran political journalist Mark Halperin joined Megyn Kelly on her podcast this week and warned her MAGA viewers to brace themselves for the possibility of a “big wipeout” come November.

“If you’re a huge Trump supporter and you think in general the polls are fake news, you should wise up because the results you just read of one poll match private Republican polling almost exactly in almost every case,” Halperin told Kelly, adding:

Every poll is a little bit different, but the general numbers are the same. And that’s why, again, Republicans say we’ve got to fix the environment. We’ve got to get our folks who supported Trump in 2024 to feel better about the economy in particular. Until and unless that happens, this will be a big wipeout. But there’s a lot of time. And if Republicans can get people feeling a little bit better, then they can execute their plan, which is to say to folks, “Don’t make this a referendum on Donald Trump. Make it a choice between two sides.” And the Democratic brand is as popular as a rat at a picnic. They’re just not right now being held accountable for that because so much focus, as is always the case, is on the incumbent and people’s very sour mood about the economy.

Halperin also told Kelly that if the election were held today, he believes the Democrats would win not just the House but also the U.S. Senate, given the GOP’s abysmal polling due to the war and the state of the economy.

Watch the clip above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!