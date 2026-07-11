Kentucky Voters Dump On McConnell Amid Health Questions: ‘Give Up This Fight’

MS NOW found Kentucky voters across the political spectrum are ready for 84-year-old Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to finally move on from Congress amid his health troubles.

“We’ve been talking to Democratic voters, Republican voters, independent voters, people who have voted for McConnell in the past, people who told me they would never vote for Mitch McConnell and they’re all asking for the exact same thing and that’s transparency,” MS NOW’s Alex Talbot told longtime host Alex Witt Saturday.

“People that deserve to have power usually don’t want it, and people that have power are tough to give it up,” one voter told Talbot.

Another told McConnell to “give it up.”

“Your retirement is long overdue. Give up this fight,” the woman said. “Give it up, we don’t want you, you’re not representing us well, so don’t represent us at all.”

A third voter called for a new generation in Congress.

“We have old people telling the new generation how to be, and a new generation rebelling against that when it should be someone in the middle, somewhere younger. We got old people trying to stay in their place, in their power, and designing who gets the seat after them,” he said.

Talbot added that all of the voters he spoke with supported both term limits and age limits for office.

McConnell was reportedly hospitalized after being found unconscious at his home on June 14. Some colleagues, like Scott Jennings, have reported speaking to McConnell by phone, but he hasn’t been seen in weeks, except for photos captured of him being taken out of his home on a stretcher.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged McConnell’s office to make his condition clear to the public.

“I publicly and privately urged the last administration to address the public’s concerns with the former president’s health. I’m calling on Sen. McConnell to do the same and provide voters an update on his own health. Let’s end the crazy speculation. Just tell us what’s going on,” he wrote on X Saturday.

McConnell has been the center of serious health concerns before. In 2023, he froze up multiple times at press conferences, unable to speak for stretches of time. His team attributed the episodes to “occasional lightheadedness,” dehydration, and recovery from a concussion.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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