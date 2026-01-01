Anderson Cooper Sheepishly Punts When Andy Cohen Asks if He’d Rather Give Up ‘Cheeseburgers’ Or ‘Oral Sex’

Would you rather give up cheeseburgers or oral sex in 2026?

Some might say it’s an easy question — but Anderson Cooper opted to skip it entirely when it came up during CNN’s New Year’s Eve holiday bash.

The awkward moment happened furing a game of “Agree or Disagree” alongside co-host Andy Cohen and their guest, comic B.J. Novak.

“I would rather give up oral sex than cheeseburgers,” Cohen declared, before telling them to raise their “agree” or “disagree” paddle.

Cooper looked miffed.

“I’m not participating,” Cooper said while shrugging. “I’m taking myself out.”

Cohen flashed his “agree” paddle while Novak, after a moment of confusion, lifted his “disagree” paddle. Novak then joked he keeps kosher and therefore didn’t have to think about it much.

“Focus, Andy,” Novak turned and told Cooper after he boycotted the question.

The trio then moved swiftly along to the next question: “Have you ever had feelings towards a chatbot?”

Cooper rejoined the game at that point, flipping over his “disagree” sign. Cohen also disagreed, but Novak opted for his green “agree” sign.

“You have?!” Cohen exclaimed, as both he and Cooper turned quickly towards Novak.

The Office star admitted he had a little “flirtation” with a chatbot. Cooper asked if it was Claude or a different AI.

Novak was impressed with the “great question,” and said it was OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“Claude is all business,” he said.

The hijinks were just part of the CNN fun on NYE. Earlier in the show, Cooper and Cohen busted up when CNN correspondent Randi Kaye kissed a snake live on air. Cohen also revealed he gave his bed to Cooper this year — and was even kind enough to have “black lighted” it beforehand.

Watch the cheeseburger v. oral sex segment above, via CNN.