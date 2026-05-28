A bettor who goes by the X username FoaznPoker has gone viral for losing $50,000 after Jannik Sinner‘s upset loss in the French Open.

Italy’s Sinner was on a months-long, 30-match winning streak going into the tournament against 56th-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina. The Athletic reports he was -300 to win the French Open before the start of the tournament, which would have marked a rare 1-to-3 payout.

However, Sinner lost in the second round against Cerundolo, having received medical attention between the third and fourth sets, likely do to the 90-degree Fahrenheit heat.

Through the sports betting site Kalshi, user FoaznPoker bet $50,000 with 98 percent odds for a max payout of $50,949.07 — a profit of approximately $950 — on Sinner’s win. The user also bet another $5,000 on a separate betting site for a potential max profit of $50.

Foazn posted screenshots of his bet to X on Wednesday night, with the caption: “If you saw $999.07 on the ground, you’d pick it up, right? Jannik Sinner,” followed by the lock and key emoji and, “Couple things: Sinner is GUARANTEED to win, Foazn won’t wake up at 5am to watch. I make money in my sleep; you wake up to make money #levels.”

The user has since made a series of X posts about the massive loss, writing, “Kind of annoyed I wasn’t $999.07 richer when I woke up and instead will be 10 minutes after. Life of a grinder I suppose,” followed by, “If you could burn $55,000 under the Roland Garros heat, you’d do it, right? Ruined all my hard work on Kalshi and FD this year. Tough.”

Foazn added, “In the last 3 days I’ve made -$53,569.73 by picking up money off of the ground. That works out to -$6,517,650.48/year. Why aren’t more people doing this?”

The internet has erupted with reactions to the bettor’s now-viral X post, with big names like Darren Rovell and Jimmy Kimmel‘s cousin, who goes by Cousin Sal, getting in on the action:

Thank GOD they don’t post a money line for Sinner pre-match https://t.co/NkeBPGL5W9 — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) May 28, 2026

Someone should probably wake this dude up… https://t.co/miZT9vGXx8 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 28, 2026

See more X reactions below:

hope that guy didn’t put 50k on sinner to make $20 — Marty Byrde (@KerrickDuchy) May 28, 2026

Some people see -10000 and think it’s a chance to pick up a free dollar. I see it as a chance to make 50x if a guy gets a cramp https://t.co/Fl9RWy7dUD pic.twitter.com/eYgq99Adoi — Justin Macmahan (@JustinMacmahan) May 28, 2026

If you’re having a bad day at least it isn’t this bad https://t.co/KniHmfnwWx — PMT Stats (@PmtStats) May 28, 2026

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