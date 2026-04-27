Bill Maher Spars With Comic David Cross Over Zohran Mamdani: ‘A Straight Up Communist!’

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Bill Maher got into it with comic David Cross on the latest episode of Club Random released on Monday while slamming New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) for being “a straight up communist.”

“No he’s not! No he’s not, Bill!” Cross protested, while letting out a little laugh.

“He is,” Maher assured him.

The longtime Real Time host then explained why he believed Mamdani was a full blown communist, even if Mamdani prefers to refer to himself as a democratic socialist; that designation is what started the flap between Cross and Maher to begin with, after Cross said he was a democratic socialist too.

Maher pointed to Cea Weaver, who serves as the Director of the NYC Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants.

Cross said he had no idea who she was, and Maher said that showed he was in a “bubble.”

Maher then told him more about Weaver:

She’s the head of like, “We’re going to fix housing.” This is like what got him elected. He has not disavowed her and I could show you all her tweets that she’s put out over the last few years and quotes, and one of them is “elect more communists.” I don’t think you have to read between the lines if somebody he stands with and by is saying that. And also, her other quotes are like, “All home ownership is racist.”

“Well that’s ridiculous,” Cross agreed with Maher.

Cross said he would look up more info on Weaver, before adding he was still a “fan” of Mamdani.

Maher then offered Cross some pot, but Cross declined, saying his “brain doesn’t work well on it.”

“Well sure, you just said you liked Mamdani,” Maher joked, which Cross took well.

Cross then returned to complimenting Mamdani, saying as a 25-year resident of NYC, he wants to “give this guy a chance.” He added he looks relatively good compared to past mayors like Eric Adams (D), who was “absolutely corrupt,” and “feckless” Bill de Blasio (D).

Maher agreed with Cross on giving Mamdani a chance, before the two resumed squabbling when Maher said there wasn’t much of a difference between democratic socialists and communists when you read what democratic socialists promote.

As for Mamdani, NBC’s Kristen Welker recently pressed him on whether he still believed in his democratic socialist ideals now that his city is facing a $5.4 billion budget shortfall.

“I believe in it even more than I did the day before,” Mamdani said. “And that’s because of the fact it’s focused on the needs of working people, and working people need that focus, that fight from politicians, more than ever.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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