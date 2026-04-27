‘Now They Know What It’s Like!’ Ana Navarro Demands Congress Take Action on Guns After Hiding From a Shooter

The View’s Ana Navarro demanded legislative action after some members of Congress hid from an active shooter at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

On Saturday night, lawmakers, journalists, and members of the Trump administration ducked under tables in the Washington Hilton ballroom after shots were fired in the building, not far from where President Donald Trump was sitting for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Trump, Vice President JD Vance, other administration officials, and members of Congress were hurried away from the chaos by security.

“Now they know, they’ve lived it in their own flesh, the fear that our school children go through. Now they know what it’s lime to have to jump under a table the way that school children jump under a desk,” Navarro said. “And we are a country that is vulnerable to this. We have now seen shootings in malls, in churches, in temples —

“On baseball fields. We saw it with the Republican —” Whoopi Goldberg said.

“With Steve Scalise,” Sunny Hostin added.

Navarro continued, “I still don’t understand how Congress took no action after Sandy Hook, after 20 children between the ages of six and seven were killed. But maybe now that they have felt the fear themselves they will do something on gun control.”

Earlier in the show, Navarro said, “You know, it’s crazy to me that one of the first things Trump did after this was — and all of the people, his choir — is go push for a ballroom and use this instead of calling to our better angels and calling for unity, use it to call for the building of his ballroom. You know, I just think school children have as much a right to have safe schools as politicians do to have a secure ballroom.”

When Trump began building his ballroom last fall, he made no mention of how it would provide needed security for White House functions. After the WHCD shooting, however, he and MAGA faithful on social media, argued the $400 million ballroom was a necessity for future functions.

Watch the clip above via The View on ABC.

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