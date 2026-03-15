BREAKING: Michael B. Jordan Wins Best Actor Oscar For Dual ‘Sinners’ Role

Michael B. Jordan won the Oscar for Best Actor at the 98th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night for his dual starring role in Sinners, the blockbuster horror flick directed by Ryan Coogler.

It was Jordan’s first Oscar win — which came shortly after his longtime collaborator Coogler won his first Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Jordan played both Elijah “Smoke” Moore and Elias “Stack” Moore in Sinners last year, which entered Sunday night with a record-setting 16 nominations.

He was facing stiff competition for the award, including from Timothee Chalamet for his role in Marty Supreme and Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another, which entered the show as the the heavy favorite to win Best Picture.

“God is good. God is good,” Jordan said when he took the stage. He then gave shout outs to his parents and family — including his dad, who flew in from Ghana to be in Hollywood for the event, Jordan said.

“You’re an amazing, amazing person,” Jordan said to Coogler. “I’m so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend, and you gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen. And I love you, too, bro, love you to death.”

Jordan then saluted a number of other Black actors who have inspired him over the years, including “giants” like Sidney Poitier, Halle Berry, and Denzel Washington.

He then thanked “everybody” in the room at the Dolby Theatre and watching at home, saying he could “feel” all the love his fans have been sending him.

“I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keep betting on me.”

Other standout moments from the night included Jimmy Kimmel taking a not-so-subtle swipe at President Donald Trump and CBS, and 75-year-old Amy Madigan winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Watch above via ABC.

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