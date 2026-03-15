Actor Javier Bardem declared his opposition to the war in Iran and reiterated his pro-Gaza, anti-Israel stance while presenting at the 98th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

“No to war, and free Palestine,” Bardem said when he stepped to the microphone at center stage.

That spurred a pretty big cheer from the Dolby Theatre crowd in Hollywood, and Bardem smirked and gazed out at the crowd for about eight seconds before getting back to the matter at hand.

He was flanked by his co-presenter, Priyanka Chopra Jonas when he said it. Bardem was also wearing a large black button on his suit that said “No a la guerra,” which means “no war” in Spanish.

The Spanish star was also wearing a pro-Palestine pin below it; you can see both of those below:

Bardem’s decision on Sunday does not shock anyone who has loosely followed his career in recent years. The No Country for Old Men star has repeatedly denounced Israel for the War in Gaza, which started after Hamas terrorists killed and raped about 1,200 people and took hundreds of hostages back to Gaza in October 2023.

Last month, Bardem was one of several stars who co-signed a letter that condemned “Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians.” He made the same comment at the Emmy Awards last year, which he wore a keffiyeh to.

Bardem also ripped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2024, saying at the time “What is happening in Gaza is totally unacceptable, it is terrible, it is dehumanizing.” His comments on Sunday come two weeks after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other leaders from Iran’s theocratic regime. Bardem also followed right after Jimmy Kimmel made a joke at the expense of President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and CBS. Watch above via ABC.

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