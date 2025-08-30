Not all Democratic politicians are opposed to President Donald Trump using the National Guard to crack down on crime.

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez (D) said he is “absolutely” in favor of the president deploying the military to The Windy City in order to thwart lawlessness, before adding he has a “real hard time accepting” his fellow party members who are opposed to the idea.

“Chicagoans want to feel safe in the city of Chicago,” Lopez told Fox News. “They want to know that they can leave their homes and come back safely, they could go to work, they could sit on their front steps, [and] their kids can go to school without being shot at.”

Lopez shared his thoughts during a brief segment on Fox News Live on Saturday afternoon. The 47-year-old Democrat told Fox correspondent Rich Edson he would love to see the Trump Administration deploy the National Guard to Chicago, just like he did recently in Washington, D.C., because he is sick of seeing teenagers shot dead in his community.

“So when I hear my Democratic colleagues tell me, ‘Don’t worry, crime is down — Trump, stay home in Washington,’ I have a real hard time accepting that,” Lopez continued.

He added his city has “always coordinated” with the federal government and federal agencies, like the FBI and DEA, to combat crime. The only thing that has changed now, though, is that Trump is in charge — and that is why Democrats are opposed to it, according to Lopez.

“All of a sudden, now we don’t want to work with them — but we still want their grant money,” Lopez said. “So there’s a serious disconnect in what’s going on here on the ground. But overwhelmingly, anything that helps bring peace — as we saw, increase public safety in Washington, D.C. over the past 30 days — they want that here as well.”

Lopez’s comments come a few weeks after the Trump Administration deployed the National Guard to the nation’s capital. That move helped propel President Trump to his best approval rating ever, at least according to one major poll this week. The move has also earned major pushback from critics.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is among the Democrats who does not agree with Lopez. Earlier on Saturday, Johnson signed an executive order that called for his city to resist National Guard troops and “militarized immigration enforcement.”

Watch above via Fox News.