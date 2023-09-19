Dan Abrams Signs Multi-Year Contract With NewsNation

Dan Abrams will remain a fixture at NewsNation after signing a multi-year contract with the cable news network. The news comes as Abrams celebrates the second anniversary of his primetime show Dan Abrams Live later this month.

Abrams, the founder and owner of Mediaite, said in a press release:

Continuing my show with NewsNation is particularly exciting because over the last two years this has been one of those rare professional experiences where everything has been as promised. Every story we cover, every angle I take, comes from my team and me and that makes it fun, challenging, and fulfilling. Dan Abrams Live will continue to build on our resonating mission with politically sensible takes on the stories of the day.

Sean Compton, president of Nexstar Networks which owns NewsNation, said:

Dan is a veteran and master journalist whose passion for media and law and crime has made him one of the most unrivaled in the industry. We are pleased that he will remain at NewsNation as we continue to build a premier cable news network with a distinct mission of fair and unbiased news reporting.

Since it debuted on NewsNation in 2021, Dan Abrams Live has reported more than double the viewership during its primetime slot (according to Nielsen Media Research), up 124 percent since its very first month, a 33 percent increase since this time last year. Dan Abrams Live was also ranked as one of the most balanced cable news programs on the air by Ad Fontes Media.

