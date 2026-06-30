Democratic Socialist Booster Ro Khanna’s ‘Staggering’ Posh Lifestyle Featured In Scathing Report

When he isn’t busy complaining about rich people, liberal California Rep. Ro Khanna (D) is busy living like one. Which makes sense, considering he’s filthy rich himself, as a new report from the Washington Free Beacon showed on Tuesday.

Khanna’s ultra-posh lifestyle includes a $6 million, 8,000-square-foot home that is decked out with marble everywhere and includes a four-story in-home elevator — which is a nice perk after walking the steps of Congress all day. That D.C. home is getting a little cramped for Khanna and his family, though. They’re moving into an “even larger, more expensive” house nearby, reporter Andrew Kerr wrote.

“Khanna’s two children, who are minors, have large ownership shares in three private golf clubs, a significant stake in a $65 billion wealth management firm, and investments in hedge funds that focus on distressed debt, of which Khanna has been critical,” Kerr continued. “Khanna’s wife drives a $190,000 Range Rover she was so displeased with that she sued the dealer.”

Kerr said Khanna’s net worth could be well north of $340 million, based on his outlet’s investigation. That stems from Khanna marrying into money; most of his dough comes from his father-in-law’s Cleveland auto parts fortune, Kerr wrote. That probably made it easier for Khanna’s wife to drive a Range Rover that is $16,000 more than his annual salary.

The Khannas “live a life of staggering luxury, fueled by dynastic wealth they did not earn and protected by the same thicket of trusts, anonymous corporations, and foundations that Khanna condemns,” he added.

Khanna’s glamorous life stands out, since he spends a lot of his time bashing the rich.

He supported Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani during his successful campaign to become New York City’s mayor last year, and Khanna wrote in a Fox News op-ed earlier this year that Americans are living in a “new Gilded Age.”

The new economic villains? Tech tycoons, Khanna has argued.

Khanna echoed that sentiment on Bill Maher’s Real Time earlier this month, saying, “We didn’t fight a revolution to be ruled by tech billionaires.”

He has also bashed the “Epstein class” and pushed the Make Billionaires Pay Their Fair Share Act alongside socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I); the legislation called for establishing a 5% annual wealth tax on American billionaires. Billionaire David Friedberg recently called out Khanna for not doing his part and donating a percentage of his net worth.

Elon Musk has also been a target of Khanna’s lately. The SpaceX boss said last week he plans on suing Khanna after the lawmaker said he “possibly sentenced to death” 4.5 million kids with his DOGE cuts.

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