Emergency teams are responding to a train derailment in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, with hazmat crews being rushed to the scene.

The Bensalem Township Police Department announced the train derailment on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, five to 10 freight cars jumped the tracks and emergency crews were deployed to the area between Street Road and Neshaminy Falls Train Station. Officials are still determining what the freight cars were carrying. Police, fire crews, EMS, and Hazmat teams were all sent to the area.

“Bensalem Police, Fire, EMS, and Hazmat Teams are currently en route to a train derailment between Street Road and Neshaminy Falls Train Station. At this time, there is a report of 5-10 derailed freight cars. We are currently assessing the contents of the train cars and will send an update as soon as we have more information,” the police department’s statement reads.

Residents in the area have been told to shelter in place and avoid the area while the emergency crews determine what exactly the freight cars were carrying.

Fox News’ Aishah Hasnie, filling in for Martha MacCallum, reported on the incident and shared images of the derailment on The Story on Tuesday shortly after it happened. The images show the freight cars stacked and sitting sideways on the train tracks after the derailment.

She reported:

We want to take you to some breaking news happening right now. Take a look at these pictures. Incredible. This is a train derailment in Pennsylvania where five to 10 cars reportedly jumping the tracks. So emergency crews are there now. They’re telling people to avoid the area, shelter in place. We have got our eyes on this scene right now will bring you any updates as soon as we get them.

This is a breaking story and it has been updated.

Watch above via Fox News.

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