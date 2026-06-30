Senator Jim Banks (R-IN) heaped intense praise on Clarence Thomas on Tuesday, saying that he wished the conservative Supreme Court Justice would “live forever.”

The topic came up as Banks, appearing on Jack Posobiec’s Human Events Daily on Real America’s Voice, discussed the decisions handed down by the Supreme Court earlier in the day and an erroneous NPR report that Chief Justice Samuel Alito was retiring.

Banks fretted over the possibility that two of the court’s leading conservative voices may soon step down.

“I mean, there was a fake news report from NPR earlier today that said that Justice Alito is retiring,” Banks said. “They retracted it. But there is a chance that that does happen.”

Speaking of Thomas, Banks spewed over-the-top acclaim.

“Justice Thomas, I wish Clarence Thomas could live forever — he’s the greatest living human being, greatest living American that we have today in our country — I wish that he could live forever,” Banks said.

Thomas made headlines on Monday as he chuckled to himself while fielding questions from MS NOW’s Mychael Schnell as he was spotted on Capitol Hill.

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

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