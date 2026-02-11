BREAKING: Dawson’s Creek Star James Van Der Beek Has Died After Battle With Cancer

James Van Der Beek, who rose to fame as the star of the 90s’ television show Dawson’s Creek, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

The news of Van Der Beek’s passing was reported by TMZ on Wednesday afternoon, and confirmed in a post on his Facebook page.

He was 48 years old, and is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and their six children, Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah.

According to TMZ, a representative for the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin, Texas said that Van Der Beek’s death was reported to them at 6:44 am CT.

Van Der Beek had announced that he was battling Stage 3 colorectal cancer in Nov. 2024, telling People magazine that he was “feeling good” and “optimistic” despite the diagnosis.

The caption on the Facebook post — written by his wife, according to TMZ — read:

Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.

Van Der Beek was born in Cheshire, Connecticut on March 8, 1977. He got his big break in 1997 when he was cast in the lead role of Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek, and also had notable roles in television shows like Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23 and CSI: Cyber, as a competitor on Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer, and in films including Varsity Blues, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and The Rules of Attraction.

This is a breaking news story and has been updated.

