Trump Ramps Up His His Attacks On Bruce Springsteen By Posting Doctored Photo: ‘Prior to Plastic Surgery???’

President Donald Trump took a moment to stop posting about the Iran war on Sunday so that he could target another enemy: Bruce Springsteen.

The president posted a very unflattering, clearly doctored picture of “The Boss” on Truth Social on Sunday afternoon, which showed the singer-songwriter with some jacked up teeth and nowhere near as much hair as he usually sports in public.

Trump’s post showed a close-up of Springsteen with a toothy smile and a combined three earrings between both ears; The “Born in the USA” singer’s skin isn’t looking amazing in the pic, either. The president’s post included the caption “Bruce Springsteen prior to plastic surgery???”

You can see it for yourself below:

The post is the latest in the back-and-forth rivalry between the two 70-something East Coasters.

Springsteen bashed “King Trump” and ICE — which he branded Trump’s “federal thugs” — in a new tune earlier this year, after the shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota; he followed that up by opening latest tour with a feisty anti-Trump speech a few weeks ago.

Those recent shots from Springsteen come after he has criticized Trump for years and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Trump has responded with his own barbs as well. The president said Springsteen looked like a “dried up prune” and called for MAGA to boycott his new tour, following Springsteen’s speech in early April.

The president went off on Springsteen a few hours after he scorched Iran in a Truth Social post for not reaching a peace deal with Vice President JD Vance on Pakistan this weekend. Trump scolded Iran for being “UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS” and announced a naval blockade on ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz as a result.

He then called into Fox News to talk about it, saying Americans can anticipate oil prices could maybe go “a little bit higher.”

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