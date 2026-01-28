CNN Stars Dump On Melania Movie’s Chances: ‘Even Trump’ Couldn’t Buy Enough Tickets To Make It a Hit

CNN anchor Erin Burnett and data reporter Harry Enten dumped all over the Amazon MGM Studios bio-doc about First Lady Melania Trump, predicting that even President Donald Trump couldn’t buy enough tickets to make Melania a hit.

The Brett Ratner-directed documentary was screened at the White House, and is set to open this weekend with a $40 million production budget and $35 million promo pricetag to recoup.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s OutFront, Enten and Burnett agreed that signs don’t point to a strong showing — “even if Trump or somebody goes in and buys a whole lot of tickets”:

BURNETT: Tonight, early ticket sales for the new documentary “Melania” not pointing to a blockbuster at this time. The president, though, says tickets are selling fast.

Harry Enten is OUTFRONT to tell us something we don’t know.

So, Harry will the president be right?

HARRY ENTEN: I don’t think the president is going to be right. Erin Burnett its not the first time he was incorrect. And you know what we’re expecting right now in terms of how the movie is going to be received, just take a look at the projections for the Rotten Tomatoes for “Melania”, the chance of the score, in fact, being below 20 percent.

That’s not good, Erin. That’s not good being below 20 percent. A majority chance according to the prediction market odds.

And why is it why do they feel that the odds might not be so hot to trot? Well, it comes back to the fact that’s the same reason that we don’t think that its going to necessarily be selling out a whole heck of a lot of tickets. Why? Because what’s the projection for opening weekend for “Melania”? It’s just $1 million to $5 million, which is again, not so great. That’s a forecast. Take a look at “Fahrenheit 9/11”, the top

documentary of all time. In the first weekend, it was $41 million for inflation. “Melania” not anywhere close.

BURNETT: Right, even if Trump or somebody goes in and buys a whole lot of tickets. I think —

ENTEN: I don’t even think Trump could do it.

BURNETT: — with the scrutiny on this, people might be able to see what’s happening.

Okay, but there’s also the — you know, things might not make a lot of money, bring in a lot of money, but it’s all comparative to how much money was spent on it.

ENTEN: Yes.

BURNETT: How much money was spent on “Melania”?

ENTEN: Yeah. Okay. So, you see that $1 million to $5 million in the opening weekend projection. How about the fact that $75 million spent by Amazon, that includes the money they spent on the film to purchase the rights, $40 million and then $35 million spent on all of the advertising, all of that jazz to try and build up that audience, which right now doesn’t seem like they’re rushing to actually see.

BURNETT: And one would think, given their marketing savvy, perhaps they were aware of that, despite the spending.

Amazon CEO went to the premiere at the White House. Tim Cook went from Apple. Tell me something I don’t know.

ENTEN: I will tell you something that you don’t know Erin Burnett. The film “Melania” might not be doing so hot to trot come this weekend, but Jeff Bezos is doing quite well under Donald John Trump.