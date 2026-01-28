Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) wasn’t having any of it as a protester began shouting during Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

The moment came as the protester, carrying a sign that read “Hands off Venezuela,” sprang to his feet and began shouting as Rubio delivered his opening statement before the Foreign Relations Committee.

Risch, the committee’s chairman, was indignant as he ordered the protester out of the chamber.

“All right, here we go,” Risch said as he pounded his gavel. “Suspend. You know the drill. Off to jail.”

As he was led away, the protester shouted, “That’s a war crime!”

“That’s a one-year ban from the committee,” Risch retorted. “Anyone who’s a persistent violator will be banned for three years. So, don’t know if this guy falls in that category. Looks like it. After three years, he’ll find a more productive means of employment.”

Rubio was on hand to face questions from lawmakers on President Donald Trump’s Venezuela policy after the U.S. raid that led to the capture of former despot Nicolás Maduro.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

