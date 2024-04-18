Jon Voight Rages Against ‘Barbaric Animals Destroying’ U.S. in Gushing Pro-Trump Rant Following His Trip to Mar-a-Lago

Jon Voight has not wavered one bit in his support for Donald Trump, releasing a new gushing video in which he blasted “barbaric animals” threatening the United States and claimed only Trump could bring peace in Israel and elsewhere.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, Voight praised Trump claiming the former president is the only one who can “save” countries at war like Israel and Ukraine.

“This land of Israel is in danger. The land of the free, the USA, is in danger. Let us all come together and make these countries safe again. We must stop this war,” Voight said. “We must stop this darkness, this negative plague that is lingering. How? Vote for the only president who can save these countries once and for all.”

In past videos about Trump, the Oscar-winning actor has referred to a potential World War III over Trump’s many charges and even compared the former president’s struggles to that of Jesus.

“He and only he can take this hardship and turn it into a magnificent triumph. He can wipe out this swamp and bring glory, bring justice, and he will help save Israel,” Voight said.

President Joe Biden is pressing Congress to pass a foreign aid bill that would provide funding to Israel and Ukraine. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) split the overall aid package into multiple bills, but he’s faced backlash and threats of a motion to vacate from his own party.

Voight did not detail how Trump would bring “peace” to other nations, but the actor claimed only Trump could do so.

“Peace for all nations will come to be if you all see this truth: that President Trump will step up to the plate of justice and overrule barbaric animals destroying our country, the USA,” he said.

Voight’s gushing praise followed the actor being photographed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago last week.

President Trump at Mar-a-Lago with Jon Voight and Lee Greenwood. pic.twitter.com/8TJ88wwgLg — GreatLakesLady (@GreatlakesladyM) April 11, 2024

The two have a long-standing relationship with the former president awarding Voight with the National Medal of Arts in 2019.