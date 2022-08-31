Trump Shares Jon Voight Message Declaring We Are In ‘Third World War’ Over FBI Docs Investigation

Donald Trump responded to the investigation into alleged classified documents being stored at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday by sharing a message from longtime supporter and actor Jon Voight informing the public we are in a the midst of a “third world war.”

In the video, Voight dismissed accusations against Trump as a “lie that was brought upon our President Trump.”

“My fellow Americans, can we all speak truths? So that we can see the lie that was brought upon our President Trump and the ones who were once on his side are now finding wrong with the documents,” the Ray Donovan star said. “Can we see this lie? Did they ever attack Obama’s home or Clinton’s? Why not?”

Voight went to refer to the current state of affairs as a “third world war.”

“My friends, the deceit will surely die for no man shall turn truths for their ego, for their unrighteousness because our witness will surely condemn this war. A third world war, yes. It’s been turned into a war,” he said.

Trump is facing “deceit,” Voight claimed, saying this “evil force” will be “wiped out by the power that once helped George Washington win the [Revolutionary War] for freedom.”

Voight has long been a vocal supporter of the former president, and he’s posted videos in support of him to social media frequently in the past. Voight spoke at the 2017 presidential inauguration and he was awarded the National Medal of Arts by Trump in 2019. As an actor, he’s been nominated four times for Academy Awards and won Best Actor in 1979 for Coming Home.

Trump shared the latest video message from Voight on Truth Social, thanking the actor for the support and calling him a “wonderful and great man.”

Voight responded in kind, telling Trump, “you’re our hero.”

