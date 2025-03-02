Kieran Culkin Goes Viral for Telling Wife ”Let’s Get Crackin’ on Fourth Pregnancy During Oscar Acceptance Speech

Actor Kieran Culkin went viral on social media for his “pro-family” message during his acceptance speech at the Oscar ceremony.

On Sunday evening, Culkin won the Academy Award for Best Support Actor for his role in the movie A Real Pain. The 42-year-old told a story about how his wife Jazz Charton promised him another child if he won a Oscar.

“About a year ago, I was on a stage like this and I very stupidly, publicly said that I want a third kid from her because she said if I won the award, I would, she would give me the kid. It turns out she said that because she didn’t think I was gonna win, but then people came up to her and were like, you know, really annoying her, I think, I think it got to her, but anyway,” Culkin told the audience.

Culkin added, “After the show, we’re walking through a parking lot, she’s holding the Emmy, we’re trying to find a car. Emily, you were there, so you’re a witness, and she goes, ‘Oh God, I did say that. I guess I owe you a third kid,’ and I turned to her and I said, ‘Really I want four.’ And she turned to me, I swear to God this happened, it was just over a year ago, she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’ I held my hand out, she shook it and I have not brought it up once until just now.”

“You remember that, honey?” Culkin said as the camera bounced between him and Charton. “You do? Then, I just have this to say to you, Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith. No pressure. I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. And let’s get crackin’ on those kids. What do you say? I love you!”

The touching speech garnered praise on X, including from some conservative users, for the “pro-family” message of raising children.

#Oscars2025 ✨ Kieran Culkin just won Best Supporting Actor, but it looks like he’s also winning at fatherhood. In his Oscar speech, he shared that his wife once promised him a third kid if he ever won an Emmy. Then last year, she said they’d have a fourth if he won an Oscar.… pic.twitter.com/ziGYDEMWt3 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 3, 2025

It’s refreshingly sweet to see an actor unapologetically enthusiastic about having more kids with his wife https://t.co/dBPp2qW56G — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 3, 2025

And oh my goodness, the first acceptance speech from Kieran Culkin for best supporting actor is refreshingly pro-natalism – – he joked throughout about holding his wife to a promise that they could have more babies when he won an Oscar. Quite a contrast from Michelle Williams… https://t.co/Bpl0a3Yx31 — Megan Basham (@megbasham) March 3, 2025

Keiran Culkin said his wife promised him they could have a fourth kid if he won an Oscar. Well, he just won an Oscar. This is pretty great: pic.twitter.com/n7xXEsXhZL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 3, 2025

The Oscars are mostly garbage, but this moment between Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz is great. This is the most pro-family acceptance speech you’ll hear from Hollywood. Get married. Have kids. Lots of them. pic.twitter.com/ZtklZ7rDlR — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 3, 2025

WOW. Hollywood actor Kieran Culkin just gave a pro-family acceptance speech after winning his first Oscar: “[My wife] said we can have four children when I win an Oscar… let’s get cracking with these kids!” Get married. Have kids.

pic.twitter.com/uTgVSDK3pK — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) March 3, 2025

omg Kieran Culkin’s story in his Oscar speech LOL he said his wife had no faith that he’d ever win an Emmy, so she jokingly promised him a 3rd kid if he won. and last year she said they’d have a 4th if he ever won an Oscar. well, he just won Best Supporting Actor pic.twitter.com/MmWFI8sNBe — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin Makes Another Pregnancy Pact With Jazz Charton After Win https://t.co/yVrK1OnkHZ — E! News (@enews) March 3, 2025

Watch the clip above via The 97th Academy Awards | Oscars 2025 on ABC.