Kieran Culkin Goes Viral for Telling Wife ”Let’s Get Crackin’ on Fourth Pregnancy During Oscar Acceptance Speech

Phillip NietoMar 2nd, 2025, 9:58 pm
 

Actor Kieran Culkin went viral on social media for his “pro-family” message during his acceptance speech at the Oscar ceremony.

On Sunday evening, Culkin won the Academy Award for Best Support Actor for his role in the movie A Real Pain. The 42-year-old told a story about how his wife Jazz Charton promised him another child if he won a Oscar.

“About a year ago, I was on a stage like this and I very stupidly, publicly said that I want a third kid from her because she said if I won the award, I would, she would give me the kid. It turns out she said that because she didn’t think I was gonna win, but then people came up to her and were like, you know, really annoying her, I think, I think it got to her, but anyway,” Culkin told the audience.

Culkin added, “After the show, we’re walking through a parking lot, she’s holding the Emmy, we’re trying to find a car. Emily, you were there, so you’re a witness, and she goes, ‘Oh God, I did say that. I guess I owe you a third kid,’ and I turned to her and I said, ‘Really I want four.’ And she turned to me, I swear to God this happened, it was just over a year ago, she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’ I held my hand out, she shook it and I have not brought it up once until just now.”

“You remember that, honey?” Culkin said as the camera bounced between him and Charton. “You do? Then, I just have this to say to you, Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith. No pressure. I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. And let’s get crackin’ on those kids. What do you say? I love you!”

The touching speech garnered praise on X, including from some conservative users, for the “pro-family” message of raising children.

Watch the clip above via The 97th Academy Awards | Oscars 2025 on ABC.

Tags: